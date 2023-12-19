Ex Federal House Of Representative Aspirant, Ifeanyichukwu Losses Aunt .Late Victoria Emeto Goes Home

By Amaechi Chidinma

The remains of Late Madam Victoria Emeto will be laid to rest at her husband’s family Compound in Umuokedim , Ogbor in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area Of Imo State , On the 28th of December 2023 , after a requiem services.

According to a press statement made available to our News desk, signed by a relative of the deceased, Hon ifeanyi. O.Ifeanyichukwu, he disclosed that Late Madam Emeto was born to the family of Mr/Mrs Anthony Onyemara of Umuodom, Ibeme, Isiala Mbano LGA.

It was revealed that, Late Madam Emeto was nick-named Adaukwu because she was the first child that blessed the family of Onyemara, made up of three brothers-Njoku, Nkalu and Anthony, who was her biological father. She attended Ibeme Primary School between 1943-1949.

According to the press statement, Late Madam Emeto left a very laudable footprint in the anals of times, reiterating on her education, it reveals” because the family was not financially buoyant enough that time to sponsor her education, going forward, she decided to join her mother, Ezinne Theresa Onyemara in farming and marketing of their produce, so as to ensure the family was on good economic pedestal”. In 1957, Late Madam Emeto , got married to Mr Barthlomey Emeto of Umuokedim, Ogbor , in Isiala Mbano LGA and their marriage blessed with four lovely children-three boys and a girl.

It was made known that , Late Madam Emeto until her demise was a good Christian, Who left no stone unturned to ensure She and her husband train their children in line with Biblical injunctions; giving them education and proper upbringing within the resources at their disposal.

Late Madam, Emeto has been described by family, friends and relatives as an embodiment of honesty, decorum, diligence, peace and Godliness with a hospitable and soft-hearted. Who as a community leader, has exhibited examples worthy of emulation. She educated and inculcated right family values in the young ones; ensured their families were peaceful and progressive. She died after a be brief illness on 7/8/2023

Late Madam Emeto, like the proverbial tree that made a forest, was survived by three sons, 24 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Late Madam Emeto is an aunt to Isiala Mbano, former Federal House of Representative Aspirant in Isiala Mbano LGA, Hon. Ifeanyi O Ifeanyichukwu , who also doubles as a community leader and a core philanthropist.