NEW CABINET: Land Racketeering Saga To Deny Former Appointees Return To New Imo State Exco

After the dissolution of the Imo State Expanded Executive Council by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, it is learnt that many of the Appointees in the last Cabinet will not return.

Trumpeta was informed that Governor Uzodinma has decided to close the door of his new Administration to all those connected, or indicted in the secret probe on the Land Racketeering scam that rocked the State.

It would be recalled that the issue of illegal Land grabbing landed two of Uzodinma’s former Commissioner inside Police cells in Owerri, where they spent weeks in detention.

This Newspaper learnt that in the process of unveiling the cause of the land scam issue, the detained former Commissioners opened up.

Sources said that in the process of their confession, the embattled top Appointees reeled out names involved in the whole scam.

Trumpeta was told that a lot of names were mentioned, which shocked the Governor, as many of those whose names appeared on the list are people close to the Governor.

The developed surprised the Governor who had hitherto thought that some of those mentioned were his confidants, and the faces of his administration.

While these indicted Aides were not arrested by police to avoid more scandal, the Governor decided to keep them at arms length and shut them out of his coming reconstituted State Executive Council.

Our reliable source said that Governor Uzodinma has not forgiven these Aides for tarnishing the name of his administration, and betraying the trust he had in them and therefore will punish them by not giving them a second chance.

Apart from the former Commissioner for Lands, Hon Abiaso Atulaegwu and Housing Commissioner, Lady Love Ineh, whose cases were made open, information has it that more “Big Fishes” were indicted but were lucky to have escaped detention, because Uzodinma was rounding off his first term.

Trumpeta learnt that some of these indicted officers, whose names are kept out of public domain are those the Governor would have announced their appointments immediately he was sworn-in, but now taking his time to study the situation.

“Had these people not mentioned, I bet you by now the Governor would since have announced their appointments. But he is disappointed, and careful while shopping for fresh hands who will not shock him after trusting them” a competent source said.

Meanwhile, the Governor is said to be careful this time in assembling his new cabinet, as only those “qualified” will be chosen and no more “by Godfatherism or friendship”. “If you hear the real names involved in the Land scam, you will be shocked. These are people the Governor saw as his main people.

People he can vouch for. But they disappointed him, human beings are unpredictable, the reason the Governor is careful this time in Assembling his new Cabinet” Trumpeta was told by a former Commissioner.