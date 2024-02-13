NPFL Orders Heartland, Pillars League Clash to Hold In Aba

..As Team Intensifies Preparations

Former League multiple Champions, Heartland FC will reportedly play their first game of the second stanza against Kano Pillars at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba and not Awka Township Stadium because of the directive from the Nigeria Premier Football League organizers who disclosed the game would be beamed live.

The Naze Millionaires would subsequently play their home games after the tie with Kano Pillars in Awka as the club continues to work with the Imo Sports Commission to ensure the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri’s pitch is brought back to shape.

Heartland FC made a quick dash to Aba’s Enyimba International Stadium on Saturday February 10th to have a feel of the turf and the club plans to do so again before the game with Kano Pillars next weekend.

Meanwhile, Heartland FC have intensified their preparations for the start of the second stanza of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League with some friendly games as they get set for the visit of Kano Pillars on February 18th.

The Naze Millionaires thrashed Pakat FC of Owerri 6-1 in a friendly game played at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri with Onyekachi Okafor in devastating form banging a hat-trick while fast rising Nigeria Nationwide League One side, Ikukuoma FC of Mbaise were not spared as they were beaten 3-1. Heartland FC also faced a Nekede in Owerri West LGA based non- league side thumping them 7-2 .

Heartland’s Technical Adviser, Christian Obi applauded the performance of his new look team and urged them to maintain the momentum when the second stanza starts to ensure the Owerri side get out of the relegation zone.