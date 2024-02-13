Imo Guber: PDP , Labour Ambush APC In Tribunal, AS 6 Others Fall

As the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal handling that of Imo State swings into serious action to determine the fate of petitioners who is bent on removing Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared winner.

In the details Trumpeta obtained only that of Labour part and PDP have not been disposed as at the time of this report

The PDP and Labor are said to be making cases to defeat the APC candidate and be declared winner.

Meanwhile, in the matters judgement had been passed in Abuja, the Tribunal stuck our Petitions brought before it by the underlisted political parties,

EPT 03 – SDP, EPT 08 – ZLP, EPT 09 – BP, EPT, HOPE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, and EPT 13 – APGA