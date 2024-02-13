ICRPC Partners UFP For 2024 Peace Building And Conflict Resolution Conference.

. Coordinator, Rev. Uchegbu Expresses Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend the institute for Crises Resolution, Peace Building and Conciliation (ICRPC), in conjunction with United For Peace (UFP) Imo State chapter, held a one day peace building and conflict resolution conference in Imo State.

The well attended conference , cum induction and award ceremony , which took place at Rock view Hotel at the Capital City of Owerri , with the theme: Mediation, Negotiation Skills , Conflict Resolution and Peace Building , witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities from within and outside the state who graced the event, amongst whom is the ICRPC , UFP coordinator Rev . Dr. Austin Uchegbu, FICRPC, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, (Speaker Imo House of Assembly) ably represented, HRM. Eze. Dr. (Amb) Goodluck Obi, JP, FICRPC, MSPSP (Ofo Dim Ubulu Ihejiofor Ancient Kingdom , HRH Eze Sir Dr Matthew Nwokoma . MPA, JP (Okaa–Omee IV Of Umuokanne Ancient Kingdom in Ohaji Egbema LGA), MD Imo State Micro Finance Bank Hon . Lady Blessing Nwaoba and host of other dignitaries.

In a welcome address presented by Rev. Dr. Austin Uchegbu he spoke extensively on the need for peace and the danger of crises and violent conflict , Rev. Uchegbu extolled the Imo State Government under the watch of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for his tireless efforts in tackling the security challenges in Imo state , he reiterated that the conference has been scheduled to compliment the effort of the Imo state , so as to have a sustainable development and peaceful second tenure of the 3R administration .

Speaking further, Rev. Uchegbu maintained that the conference was made possible because ICRPC and UFP share a related vision as peace builders and conflict resolution practitioners , while the institute for crises resolution , peace building and conciliation is a professional body of Peace building practitioners and mediators. He said United for peace, Imo State is for both professionals and non professionals of peace advocates, mediators and conflict resolvers.

Rev. Uchegbu seized the platform to give an insight of some security tips and dimensions that could be adopted to build a crime free environment, he said ” Today’s drone can even snap an individual and use the person’s dimensions to find him or her in the crowd, yes it is available in Nigeria, even by extension in the south east ” he submitted. He commended the awardees, he disclosed that the awardees where being appreciated for their efforts in promoting peace in this dying world.

Rev Uchegbu also pleaded with good spirited individuals , cooperate organizations, and Imo State government to assist in enhancing the capacity of Peace building via , provision of an office block for a Secretariat for the smooth running of his advocacy and other partnerships that will enable the organization to train people on crises resolution , mediation , and Peace building .

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Amb. Engr Peter C Ohagwa (KSC, FCAI) Director General Bureau for Peace and Conflict Resolution/ Commander Imo State Peace Corps. applauded the organizers for a good timing, he said ” The conference couldn’t have come in a better time than now ” he expressed, Amb Ohagwa said the institution will go a long way to assist in the maintenance of peace and tranquility in Imo State, he advised that forestry officers should be upgraded , trained , equipped , and deployed to the forest to help curb excess insecurity

In their respective speeches, HRM Eze .Dr. Goodluck Obi , HRH .Eze Sir .Dr . Mattew Nwokoma , MPA , JP , also commended the 2024 conference , with the hope that it will go a long way to ensure a more secured Imo State.

The climax of the event is paper presentations by resource persons viz HRM Eze Dr Good luck Obi,( Peace Building And Non Violent Approach To Conflict Resolution ) , Dr Emma Achus Jab ( Conflict Transformation , Peace Building And National Development ) , Dr Solomon Oduma (The power of mediation in conflict resolution process ) , CP Aboki Danjuma , Imo State Commissioner of Police (The Role Of Community Policing In Conflict Resolution And Peace Building ) , other highlights are induction of fellow membership , Presentation of awards, good will messages and other activities.