ICRPC Partners UFP For 2024 Peace Building And Conflict Resolution Conference.

By Imo Trumpeta -
117

. Coordinator, Rev. Uchegbu Expresses Gratitude

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend the institute for Crises Resolution, Peace Building and Conciliation (ICRPC), in conjunction with United For Peace (UFP) Imo State chapter, held a one day peace building and conflict resolution conference in Imo State.

The well attended conference ,  cum induction and  award ceremony , which took place at Rock view Hotel at the Capital  City of Owerri , with the theme: Mediation, Negotiation Skills , Conflict Resolution and Peace Building  , witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities from within and outside the state who graced the event,  amongst whom is the ICRPC , UFP coordinator Rev . Dr. Austin Uchegbu, FICRPC,  Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, (Speaker Imo House of Assembly) ably  represented, HRM. Eze. Dr. (Amb) Goodluck Obi, JP, FICRPC, MSPSP (Ofo Dim Ubulu Ihejiofor Ancient Kingdom , HRH  Eze  Sir Dr Matthew Nwokoma . MPA, JP (Okaa–Omee IV Of Umuokanne Ancient Kingdom  in Ohaji Egbema LGA),  MD Imo State  Micro Finance Bank Hon . Lady Blessing Nwaoba and host of other dignitaries.

In a welcome address presented by  Rev. Dr. Austin Uchegbu  he spoke extensively on the need for  peace and the  danger  of crises and violent conflict , Rev. Uchegbu extolled the Imo State Government under the watch of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma  for his tireless efforts in tackling the security challenges in Imo  state , he reiterated that the conference  has been scheduled to compliment  the effort of the Imo state  , so as to have a sustainable development and peaceful  second tenure of the 3R administration .

Speaking further, Rev. Uchegbu maintained that the conference was made possible because ICRPC and UFP share a related vision  as peace builders and conflict resolution practitioners , while the institute for crises resolution , peace building and conciliation is a professional body of Peace  building practitioners and mediators. He said United for peace, Imo State is for both professionals and non professionals of peace advocates, mediators and conflict resolvers.

Rev. Uchegbu seized the platform to give an insight of some security tips and dimensions that could be adopted to build a crime free environment, he said ” Today’s drone can even snap an individual and use the person’s dimensions to find him or her in the crowd, yes it is available in Nigeria, even by extension in the south east ” he submitted.  He commended the awardees, he disclosed that the awardees where being appreciated for their efforts in promoting peace in this dying world.

Rev Uchegbu also pleaded with good spirited individuals , cooperate organizations, and Imo  State government to assist in enhancing the capacity of  Peace building  via , provision of an office block for a Secretariat  for the smooth running of his advocacy  and  other partnerships  that will enable the organization to train people on crises  resolution , mediation , and Peace building .

Earlier in his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Amb. Engr Peter C Ohagwa (KSC, FCAI) Director General Bureau for Peace and Conflict Resolution/ Commander    Imo State Peace Corps. applauded the organizers for a good timing, he said ” The conference couldn’t have come in a better time than now ” he expressed, Amb Ohagwa said the institution will go a long way to assist in the maintenance of peace and tranquility in Imo State, he advised that  forestry officers should be upgraded , trained ,  equipped , and deployed to the forest to help curb excess insecurity

In their respective speeches, HRM Eze .Dr. Goodluck Obi , HRH .Eze Sir .Dr .  Mattew Nwokoma , MPA , JP , also commended the 2024 conference , with the hope  that it will go a long way to ensure a more secured Imo State.

The climax of the event is paper presentations by resource persons viz HRM  Eze Dr   Good luck Obi,( Peace Building And Non Violent Approach To Conflict  Resolution ) , Dr Emma Achus Jab ( Conflict Transformation , Peace Building And National Development ) , Dr Solomon Oduma (The power of mediation in conflict resolution  process ) , CP Aboki Danjuma  , Imo State Commissioner  of Police (The Role Of Community Policing In Conflict Resolution And Peace Building ) ,  other highlights are  induction of fellow  membership  , Presentation of awards, good will messages  and other activities.

