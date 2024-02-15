APPOINTMENTS: Tension Grips Imo APC Members, As Uzodinma  Returns After Absence 

An air of uncertainty is reigning in the minds of members of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter as Governor Hope Uzodimma is scheduled to return to the state any moment from now.

Moments after the governor was sworn in for second term, he reportedly left the state for what is believed to be a vacation and allow for repairs in his office.

Trumpeta however learnt that the governor who is yet to make major appoinments including that of Commissioners is believed to have left the state to avoid unnecessary pressures from lobbyists seeking appointments.

On leaving the state and about to return, an air of uncertainty is reigning over the state following believe in several quarters that it would be to make appointments.

Since he left the state, the governor is yet to make major appointments for those to take charge of the offices he sacked those who manned it at the end of his first term. The politicians in the state of APC stock had been making several moves to get the attention of Uzodimma including reach out to the family members for appointment.

Another factor that has instilled fear is the recent motion of the Imo State House of Assembly where the members asked the governor to dissolve the Chairmen and members of various Commissions, Development Centre Coordinators and other Government Agencies. Since the motion was adopted, the various members of the board had been shaky and waiting for the arrival of the governor to know their fate.