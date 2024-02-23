Imo Free Education Hits Rock, As Parents, Teachers, Schools Lament Over Situation

By Okey Alozie

Poor funding of the Education sector in Imo State by the Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma has the system adversely and as a result, Educational Activities in Primary, Post Primary and Tertiary Institutions are said to have been crippled.

It was recently reported that infrastructure in Imo schools have collapsed. Moreover the students in primary and secondary schools in the State do not have conducive classrooms and desks to seat down coupled with other necessities. Even the teachers do not have conducive staff rooms any longer.

Wind have destroyed some of the school buildings and no fund available to repair the collapsed roofs and buildings.

Some students and their parents who spoke to our reporter in Owerri lamented bitterly on fees they pay to those in authority yet nothing is done positively to revive the system “The collapsed structures are still there” the parents cryout.

The teachers and principals on their own are complaining of funds to run the school activities.

It was revealed that the shared prosperity government of Senator Hope Uzodinma since it came to power four years ago, is yet to give running cost to schools.

Moreover, the State Government has not considered it necessary to carry on rehabilitation work in primary and secondary schools.

Information revealed that the insecurity in Imo schools have now come to alarming rate and this have made parents to start withdrawing their children to elsewhere.

Hoodlums and herdsmen have taken over schools, it was learnt. These criminals come to schools everyday without being challenged by any security man.

So, some Schools are now being used as charlets and hideout for criminal activities as we also gathered.

Some of the security men hired by school heads and principals have abandoned their jobs because there is no money to pay them at the end of the month.

Community leaders who spoke to our roving reporter advised Governor Hope Uzodinma to borrow a leaf from the former Governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha who according to them provided Civil Guard, Imo Security Network and Community Vigilante groups that were able to secure communities and schools.