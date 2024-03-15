IMHA: Ngor Okpala Constituents Express Disappointment Over Obinna Egu

Majority of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, have expressed disappointment over the current performance of their representative in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Egu.

They expressed dismay and anger, what they described as total absence of Obinna Egu, in the deliberations and affairs of the House, even as other members are busy presenting the problems of their constituents, through motions in the House.

They lamented that as a senior ranking member of the House, Egu was expected to unleash his experience on the House and give sterling representation to Ngor Okpala State Constituency, but instead he is one of the most quiet members in the House.

Bar Casmire Nwachukwu, a Lawyer based in Abuja, but from Ngor Okpala said that he follows all that happens in the Imo House of Assembly but been wondering if Ngor Okpala has a representatives in the House.

“The other day the member representing Isiala Mbano Constituency, Hon Sam Osuji cried out over erosion in his Area, and the House listened, but the biggest erosion in Owerri zone could be found in Umuneke, the LGA capital and Hon Egu is saying nothing” the lawyer explained.

Chief Austine Okereafor, lamented that Ngor Okpala has not has it so bad in Imo House of Assembly, pointing out that every day other Lawmakers shout and attract attentions to their Areas but no one of speaking for Ngor Okpala Constituency.

“Even the new ones like the man from Aboh Mbaise, and the one from Owerri Municipal who were just sworn-in recently are heard, including inaugurating their committees. But as I talk to you I don’t even know the Committee our man is heading” Okereafor said.

Sir Festus Onyeocha appealed to Hon Obinna Egu to sit up, as he has the experience as a ranking member to speak for Ngor Okpala in the House.

“It is surprising that we have a ranking member, yet we can’t hear his voice or see his actions. What is he afraid of or is he happy what is happening around his constituents and Constituency? Onyeocha asked.