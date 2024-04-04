Lady Ngozi Rebecca Onyewuchi To Be Buried April 19, 2024

The death has been announced of Lady Ngozi Rebecca Onyewuchi (Nee Amazu) who transited on February 17, 2024.

According to the obsequies signed by the son of the deceased, Mr. Kelechi Onyewuchi, her mother’s remains will be interred to the grave on Friday April 19, 2024 at her family at number 132 Douglas road, Owerri, Imo State.

Other funeral arrangements as approved by the bereaved family says that Service of Songs will be at the family home at 132 Douglas Road Owerri, on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at exactly 5:00pm.

On Friday 19th April, 2024, at 8:00am, her body will arrive for commendation Service at the Cathedral of Transfiguration of Our Lord Church (CATOL), from Aladinma Mortuary.

At 10:00am, the body of Lady Ngozi Rebecca Onyewuchi will arrive at her family house for lying in state, at 132 Douglas road, Owerri, after which, they proceed to Christ Anglican Church, Owerri for the funeral service at 11:00am.

Interment and reception follows immediately after Church service at Emmanuel College field.

The late matriarch of the Onyewuchi’s family joined the saints at the age of 65 years.

She was a devout Christian and a Lady of the Knight of the Church who was described as a role model to fellow women and the society at large.

Her kind heart and peaceful dispositions while on earth were part of her legacies that would be greatly missed, especially the family of Late Sir Dr. Sam Onyewuchi of Umuodu, Owerri, and others who came in contact with her.

May her meek soul rest in the Lord’s bosom, Amen.