Orient Garden City Company Clarifies Misinformation Surrounding FUTO Land Issues

Development Partner, Orient Garden City Company has issued a press statement addressing allegations, and affirms commitment to Joint Venture with Federal University of Technology Owerri in response to recent allegations made by Barrister L.U.N Nwakaeti on behalf of Surv. Sam Anukam regarding the ownership and development of land belonging to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO),

In the comprehensive press release the estate company refuted the claims and clarified its position as a development partner with FUTO. The company aims to dispel misinformation and provide the public with accurate information regarding the ongoing dispute.

The company has strongly rebutted assertions made by Barrister Nwakaeti regarding the legality of its partnership with FUTO and the ownership of FUTO land. The company affirms that there has been no court order issued against FUTO or itself regarding its land holdings, and FUTO’s ownership of its land has been established and undisputed since 1980.

Furthermore, the company emphasizes that the ownership of FUTO land is not in dispute with the host communities, as traditional rulers have denied any involvement in activities such as land grabbing or encroachment. Orient Garden City Company stands firmly behind the traditional rulers’ position and rejects any claims made by Sam Anukam to the contrary.

Addressing concerns about the sale of FUTO land, Orient Garden City Company asserts that FUTO has not sold, nor does it have any plans to sell, any part of its land to individuals or organizations. The company clarifies that its partnership with FUTO is part of the Federal Government’s Joint Venture policy aimed at enhancing infrastructure and academic resources at the institution. The collaboration is founded on mutual respect, transparency, and a shared vision for the advancement of higher education in Nigeria.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Orient Garden City Company underscores the transformative potential of the development, which includes a sight and service housing estate with world-class infrastructural amenities within the new FUTO College of Medicine environment along Port Harcourt Expressway by Avu-Obinze Axis. The project is the first of its kind in the South East and has the potential to create over 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities while attracting additional investments to the host communities, local government area, and state.

However, Orient Garden City Company urges the public to exercise caution and discernment when considering any claims or statements made by Barrister Nwakaeti regarding FUTO land. The company disclaims any association with transactions related to FUTO land conducted by Surv. Sam Anukam and his associates and will not be held liable for any repercussions arising from such engagements. Orient Garden City Estate Company remains committed to its partnership with FUTO and the advancement of higher education and infrastructure in Nigeria.