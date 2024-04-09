TRUMPETA Editorial Adviser, Osuoha, Elevated Archdeacon

The Editorial Adviser of Trumpeta Newspaper and an Anglican Priest, Rev Canon Innocent Osuoha has been elevated to the status of an Archdeacon

The cheering news was part of the grand finale of a four-day Synod of Diocese On The Lake which started on 4th April to 7th April, 2024.

Making the pronouncements, the Bishop, Diocese On The Lake, the Rt Rev Chijioke Oti, Phd, said the elevation was as a result of the Priests hard work.

Bishop Oti then urged the congregants including the Priests to always put in their best in their places of endeavour.

Other Priests elevated along with Rev Canon Innocent Osuoha to the status of Archdeacon were Rev Canon Dr Paul Ukwuoma and Rev Canon Obiora Mbonu. Also elevated to the status of Canons were Rev Walter Nwafor, Rev Martin Ekwem and Rev Chukwudi Oruche.