The Angela Nwaneri Memorial Library Book Reading Series (Fourth Edition)

The next edition of the Angela Nwaneri Memorial Library Book Reading Series will be held this coming Saturday April 13, 2024 at 3PM. It would be made available online via Zoom and Facebook Live.

The featured book for the fourth edition of our book reading series is “BE FEARLESS: GIVE YOURSELF PERMISSION TO BE YOU”, by Ms.

Jane Egerton-Idehen, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

Ms. Egerton-Idehen grew up in Ajegunle, Lagos, in Lagos State, a South Western part of Nigeria. She graduated with an Engineering Degree with high honors from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She obtained her Master’s Degree from Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, she completed Executive Education Programs at both Harvard Business School and

Yale School of Management.

In her book “Be Fearless: Give yourself permission to be you “, she shares her

extraordinary journey from the slums of Lagos to a prominent role in telecommunication leadership.

During the upcoming book reading on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 3pm Nigeria time, she will provide insights and practical solutions on how to succeed in challenging times. An important aspect of the book that we will delve deeper into is understanding our WHY.

Why is it that we do what we are doing?

If we can understand and appreciate the reason why we are doing something, it makes it easier for us to deal with setbacks and challenges. We become focused on our goal and will not be easily be driven off course.

Extending the concept of WHY as discussed in our previous and upcoming featured books in our Library series, it becomes necessary to ask the following questions; Why is the Angela

Nwaneri Memorial Library located in a remote village in Africa? Why is it necessary for the Angela Nwaneri Memorial Library to host Book Readings and could these resources be better spent elsewhere? Why the Angela Nwaneri Fellowship? These are excellent questions that deserve an answer.

The Angela Nwaneri Memorial Library was established by the Margaret Okoroagu Nwaneri Foundation (MONF) in August, 2018 in Mbubu, Amiri, Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria, with the sole purpose of encouraging intellectual pursuit for the people of Mbubu and its environs.

The facilities at the library especially the e-library allows students and other patrons access to the global knowledge available on the Internet.

The Angela Nwaneri Book Reading Series exposes the people of Mbubu and its environs to new boundaries by reading. It exposes the students to utilize the library and to new role models .It expands their horizons. The people of Mbubu are provided opportunity to

interact with world class authors.

The Angela Nwaneri Fellowship was started in September, 2023. Students are selected into this program after a vigorous selection process. Students in Amiri and its environs are given an opportunity to take an entrance examination to participate in the

program. The result of this test coupled with letters of recommendations from the pupil’s and student’s teachers and a personal interview with our admission board completes the process.

The top forty students were selected into our first cohort. We anticipate that

our first group of students to complete the program would gain admissions to some of the best institutions of higher learning in the world.

We would like to thank His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor of the great State of Imo and our First Lady, Barr. Chioma

Uzodinma for their support of educational programs in our State.

A special thank you to the Catholic Diocese of Orlu under the leadership of Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma for

their support. We are grateful for the participation of St. Gregory’s Catholic College under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Ibe Honorus and Stella Maris Primary School under the leadership of Rev. Sr. Lilian Ugbede.

This is our WHY at the Angela Nwaneri Memorial Library. We want to give to our next generation of Amiri youths access to expand their verizon and discover new horizons.

No place opens up the world of imagination more than the pages of a book. Please join us this Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 3pm as we discover new horizons and encourage

intellectual pursuits in our youths.

Endorsed By:

Uchenna R. Nwaneri

President, Medical Staff University of Maryland, USA.