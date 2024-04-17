Imo Sports Commission Boss, Prince Ogbonna, Two Others Exempted From Govt Agencies’ Dissolution

The Shared Prosperity Government of Imo State under the leadership of His Excellency, Dist Sen Hope Uzodimma CON, GSSRS, has clarified that three Agencies of Imo State Government, namely; Imo Sports Commission, Imo State Health Insurance Agency and the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency were never dissolved in the erstwhile dissolution exercise that affected all Imo State Government Ministries, parastatals and agencies.

From the foregoing, therefore, the heads of the above-mentioned Agencies in Imo State remain in office. Hon (Amb) Prince Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna who is the Executive Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission remains in office. Dr Uche Ewelike who heads Imo State Health Insurance Agency and Rev Sister Dr Maria Joannes Uzoma of the Imo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency are also positively affected and remain in office.

The information to this effect comes off an official Press Release from the office of the Chief Press Secretary/ Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku. According to the official release, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State urges the public in general and development partners in particular, to continue to relate and work with the affected heads of Agencies.