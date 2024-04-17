Asawalam Dumps NNPP

Hon. Chief Michael C Asawalam, formerly a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and also flag bearer in the House of Representatives election for NNPP in 2023 general elections, tendered his resignation from the NNPP.

Hon. Asawalam stated that after a careful and extensive consultations and considerations, prioritizing the welfare of the people, the future of Nigeria’s political landscape, and the desires of the majority of his followers he decided to resign from the NNPP.

He said the decision reflects his commitment to serving the best interests of his constituents and working towards the overall advancement of the society through politics.

He opined that NNPP has encountered significant challenges in harmonizing various elements within the party structure, leading to internal crises and the emergence of factions.

As it is said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” Consequently, he has chosen to disassociate himself from the NNPP and will seek to align with a political party whose core principles are centred on enhancing the well-being of the people.

While interacting with the news men, Honourable Asawalam dedicated to support a political party whose policies, campaigns, and proposed initiatives are aimed at alleviating poverty, addressing insecurity, fostering a conducive environment for investment, promoting economic development, and nurturing a nation we can all take pride in.

” My goal is to introduce the kind of development witnessed in the Western world, particularly in healthcare delivery, education, science and technology, youth empowerment, and facilitating access to both micro and macro financing for businesses, thus catalyzing comprehensive community growth'” he maintained.

He firmly believes in the entrepreneurial spirit and productivity potential of our people, provided they are afforded the necessary support and environment, he said.

He maintained that the conviction propelled his entry into politics and fueled his participation in the electoral process, saying, “I am confident that together, we can collaborate to improve the lives of our people”.

Lastly he said , despite his efforts to mediate and promote understanding among the conflicting factions within the NNPP, it has become evident that the time has come for me to disengage.

Therefore, I refuse to be entangled in the distractions of internal party crises, as my primary focus remains on serving the interests of my constituents.

In light of these circumstances, Asawalam and his loyal supporters, have resolved to withdraw their affiliation from the NNPP.