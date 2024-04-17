Charter of Equity: Mike Nwachukwu Calls For Understanding Between Okigwe, Owerri Zones Ahead 2027

A Financial Guru, and Politician from Owerri North LGA, Imo State, Chief Mike Nwachukwu (Mpidike) has again thrown his weight on the issue concerning which Zone in Imo State should produce the successor to the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma based on the Charter of Equity reintroduced by Uzodinma.

In a letter written to Imo State Council of Elders, addressed through their Chairman, HRH (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya, the former All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA top member, maintained that the Imo Charter of Equity is a good omen, but suggested what he thinks will enable the arrangement work seamlessly without frictions in the three zones that make up Imo State.

The former Senatorial Candidate of Accord Party for Owerri Zone in the last election disclosed that while it is clear that Orlu Zone has had enough time on the seat of Imo Governorship, it is not yet uhuru on the Charter of Equity issue.

He said that though it is now left for Owerri and Okigwe Zones, yet both Zones ought to seat down and agree amicably who between Owerri and Okigwe should take the shut in 2027.

Nwachukwu insisted that only a round-table discussion will settle the 2027 Imo Governorship dilemma, because Okigwe must not underrate Owerri, while Owerri must write not off Okigwe Zone.

Mike Nwachukwu advocated for a voting arrangement between Okigwe and Owerri, where both zones would appoint “Wise Men” to lock themselves up in a Conclave situation to produce who should produce Uzodinma’s successor.

He maintained that such a scenario will settle every issue that may arise during the 2027 Imo Governorship election, and mar the Charter of Equity arrangement introduced by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Nwachukwu told the Elders Council that Equity and Justice must be pursued for the benefit of peaceful power succession in the State.