Cry Over Sexual Harassment in Imo Civil Service Takes New Turn

By Okey Alozie

Allegation of sexual harassment in both high and low places in the Imo public Service has come to an alarming rate.

The Concerned Imo Women Groups have raized eyesbrow on this matter. The aggrieved groups said they have received series of reports on the abuses, intimidation and sexual harassment metted on the female workers by their male superiors in various Government offices in Imo State. They cited the case of Mandeline Durueke as a clear example of what the women are passing through hands of their superior male officers in public offices in Imo.

The aggrieved women now pleaded that Imo State Governor Dist Senator Hope Uzodinma should come to their rescue and protection as a matter of urgency.

Mandeline Durueke a staff of Home Land Security and Vigilante Affairs had made series of complains on how she was harassed sexually by her superior in the office.

Some other women who are facing the same problem in office have also opened up calling for help and protection.

The women group as we gathered are planning to go to the State House of Assembly to lay their complain.

Information revealed that many women have received punishment for refusing sexual demands of their superiors in office. Today many of them are dying in silence.

Ever since Mandeline Durueke voiced out her ordeal, many female workers have started narrating their own cases in the lands of their bosses. Several appeals have been made to the Governor of Imo State to set up a Panel to investigate some of these sexual allegations and punish those behind this immoral act for them not to corrupt the system.