Heads To Roll In Imo SEMB Over Whitepaper Report

.Opens Dirty Deals On Certificate, Retirement Documents

By Okey Alozie

Imo State Secondary Education Board SEMB is said to be under fire again, as we gathered from a reliable sources.

This time heads are set to roll over Government Whitepaper Report and recommendations which was swept under the carpet according to our source.

We were reliably informed that some top management staff (Directors) were indicted by Government Whitepaper report.

It is surprised to hear that the Directors are now pointing accusing fingers on each other over the report of the panel and that of the Government Whitepaper that were allegedly turned upside down.

We learnt that one of the Directors of SEMB is not supposed to be in office any longer based on the Whitepaper report and recommendation.

The same Director whose name is being withheld for obvious reasons was sanctioned because of an alleged absence from work for a long time. To the shock of staff as we gathered the sanction and sack was never implemented uptil now.

It has been alleged also that some staff of SEMB falsified their retirement documents coupled with extortions of money and uptil now, nothing has been done.

Aggrieved staff of SEMB who want justice to prevail have now resolved to protest against the management for not calling a spade a spade.

This time, the aggrieved staff of SEMB want to take the case to the Imo Government House through demonstation.

The concerned staff wants the Governor to set up a Panel to expose all the evils happening at SEMB. Extortion, tampering of peoples files, untimely retirement and covering of Government Whitepaper report, forgery and falsification of retirement papers must come to lamelight” the aggrieved staff insisted.

One of the workers who spoke to our reporter under strict anonymity revealed that those who were allegedly indicted and are supposed to be out of office are now incharge of giving out instruction and directives at SEMB.