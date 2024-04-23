IGP Cautions Against State Police Says It Needs Gradually Process

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, expressed opposition to the establishment of state police as a solution to the ongoing security challenges in the country.

It is recalled that on February 16, President Bola Tinubu and state governors reached an agreement to create state police as part of efforts to address the increasing insecurity.

This agreement emerged from an emergency meeting convened by the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, in response to economic hardship and security concerns across various regions.

However, during a one-day dialogue on state policing, the police chief emphasized that the nation requires more time to adequately prepare for such a transition.

IGP Egbetokun articulated concerns that implementing state police could heighten ethnic tensions, potentially fostering divided loyalties within states.

Represented by AIG Ben Okolo, the Inspector General further contended that introducing state police might result in the proliferation of command structures across multiple states.

He cautioned against the potential misuse of state police by governors for political ends, raising concerns about the abuse of power and human rights violations.