Uzodimma Plans To Abolish Imo Poly Campuses Except  Omuma 

.As Lawmakers Conclude Amendment of Law Establishing Institution

There are strong indications that the government of Imo State under Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor has plans to make the Imo State Polytechnic in his Omuma home town a one location campus.

Recall that after the creation of Imo State Polytechnic in 2007 with campus at Umuagwo Ohaji, the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha created multi campus system with that of Orlu, Ehima Mbano for Okigwe Zone and Amaimo for Owerri zone.

While that of Orlu and Okigwe zones took off, Owerri zone was yet to get a campus before Uzodimma came into power.

In what appears an apparent bid to take the Imo Poly to his Omuma country home, Uzodimma removed Imo Poly nuclear campus in Umuagwo Ohaji to Omuma and created a university of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (UAES) with the Orlu and Ehime Mbano campuses still functioning.

However, Trumpeta learnt that there is a grand design to abolish the two campuses of Orlu and Ehime Mbano to allow that of Omuma exist.

It was gathered that plot would be executed by the lawmakers as one of them was said to have taken up the task for execution.

Reports have it that to give it legal backing for the Imo State government to execute, a Bill for a law to amend the Imo State Polytechnic Law number 15 of 2012 would be okayed by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Trumpeta learnt that the speed at which the lawmakers allowed the Bill to pass first and second readings for the Committee of the House shows that the voice is of Esau but the hand is of Jacob.

The main crux of the Bill close allies of the governor in the House are at the fore front of passage into law is to bring all the off circle campuses of the Imo State Polytechnic together in Omuma.

This newspaper further gathered that the governor may not be able to achieve this except the law establishing the institution for multi campuses is amended to give him the power to make his Omuma community the only location hosting the state owned polytechnic.

The only reason the advocates offered for the single campus structure is to enable the Imo Poly have a smooth running of its management effectively.