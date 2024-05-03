Beneficiaries Laud Onyewuchi On Solar Skill Acquisition Programme

The beneficiaries of a three month Solar Installation skill acquisition programme have lauded the Imo East representative at the Senate, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, for his empowerment efforts.

The programme, which was organized by Senator Onyewuchi, was done in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Under the solar skill acquisition programme, fifty candidates were instructed over a three month period on the requisite skills for solar installation.

The candidates who became certified solar installers were also equipped with the tools to practice the trade.

In their appreciation , they commended the senator for his efforts to equip as many people as possible with skills that they can utilise to earn a living since he assumed office as the Imo East representative.