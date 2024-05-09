Cross River State University Staff Rejoice Over Sack Of Vice Chancellor

The staff of University of Cross River State, Unicross, on Wednesday trooped out to jubilate the sack of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Augustine Angba

The workers under the auspices of three unions: Academic Staff Union of Universities, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, were jubilant that the Professor Amgba was suspended by the Governing Council of the University.

According to Vanguard, the spokesman for the Joint Action Committee, JAC, the umbrella body for the workers in the University, James Igrison said the workers are grateful to the governor of the state, Senator Bassey Otu for backing the sacking Vice Chancellor by the Governing Board of the school

“We appreciate the decision of the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu for hearkening to the cry of workers of Cross River State University who have been wallowing in pain following five months of working without salaries and allowances”.

He said some months ago, the workers had to demonstrate against the Vice Chancellor for owing them salaries for many month but he remained adamant.

In the current economic situation in the country, it is utter callouses to owe workers for five months and some of them earn less than a hundred thousand naira and subjecting them to ejection by landlords and embarrassment from money lenders”.

He said the workers locked the gate to the school for many days in protest but the “Vice Chancellor who was in Europe at the time of their action when he returned did not as much as address the workers which showed that he was less concerned about the welfare of workers in the University “

Professor Amgba was suspended by the Governing Council on Monday and directed to hand over to the Vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Stephen Oshang of the Facility of Agriculture.

The State Government is yet to react to the suspension of the Vice Chancellor.