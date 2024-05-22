Imo Oil Producing Community, Mmahu Rejects Protest Against Policeman Keeping Peace in Area 

… Accuses former PG of using women to cause disaffection

Disturbed by the uncanny manner suspected disgruntled women of the community went on protest, Mmahu Community in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State has condemned the action of the women urging the Inspector General of Police and Imo State Police Command to ignore them.

Under the aegis of Mmahu Town Union, compromising men, women and youths, the community not only condemned the recent demonstrations carried out by hired women against a serving policeman but also warned the former President General of the Town Union, Pastor Noble Chinedu to desist from illicit act that would throw the community into chaos.

The community asked the IG of police and the state command to ignore the call to remove the named police inspector as his presence has brought peace and calm in the community except for the activities of the disgruntled elements led by the past Town Union President, Pastor Noble Chinedu.

The Town Union including the women, and youths who raised several allegations Pastor Noble Chinedu committed while in office asked that he be arrested and be prosecuted immediately.

Suspected hired women were said to have gone on the streets to protest against Inspector Chika Okeabbatta who has been assisting to maintain peace and tranquility in the community.

To buttress their rejection of the said protest by unknown women claiming to be from the area, the real women from Mmahu Town, Egbema, alongside the men and youths embarked on a protest march to condemn the action of the unknown women adding that they don’t represent the interest of the entire Mmahu people who seek peace and security of lives.

According to the community, the said arranged protest by the unknown women was masterminded by the former PG Pastor Noble Chinedu to cover up for alleged nefarious activities he committed while in office as well other misdeeds during his era.

The real women of Mmahu Town who went on the counter protests asked that the unknown women should be disregarded as they are agents of those wanting to perpetrate killing and arson in the community as against the named policeman and security operatives protecting lives and property in Egbema.

While pointing accusing fingers as the architect of the protest from the unknown women to Pastor Noble Chinedu, Mmahu Town women asked police to arrest

the former PG to enable him account for his misdeeds of the past while in office.

The protesters who accused Pastor Noble Chinedu of several atrocities that may have warranted police arrest alleged through placards and speeches that he de-roofed the school building and sold away the roofing sheets, selling of generator sets of the health centre and embezzlement of community funds.

Other allegations leveled against Pastor Noble Chinedu was claims of being the PG when he is no longer the person.

The Mmahu women further asked that aside from his arrest and prosecution, the women asked that amongst other things he should re-roof the Mmahu Primary School and return all the community property with him.

The Mmahu women informed that it is only those who are criminal minded and have skeleton in their cupboards that would be scared or against a policeman doing his official duties.

“We can now sleep with our eyes closed due to the handiwork of Inspector Okeabbatta and thanks goes to the Commissioner of Police, the state governor and God for his presence in our community.

“It’s only criminals that are afraid of Inspector Okeabbatta. His activities have reduced crime rate drastically in Egbema and Ohaji/Egbema LGA. He has put criminal elements on the run and those who want to fight back using this manner should be arrested. Mmahu Egbema was on the run because of a killer gang but we have all returned to normal economic and social life courtesy of Inspector Okeabbatta.

“All the people who aided Pastor Noble to cause trouble and loot our property should be brought to book” the woman added.

The buttress the point of the women who are against Pastor Noble Chinedu, the Town Union in a petition against him to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, signed by Comrade Peter Toke, the President General, of the Town Union said that the activities of Pastor Noble Chinedu left the community is agony especially his alleged connivance with criminal elements having working relationship with outlawed groups like ESN and IPOB.