Rivers Crisis Deepens As Fubara Swears-In New Commissioners To Replace Wike’s Men

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has officially sworn in eight commissioners, as cleared by three lawmakers, led by the new Speaker, Victor Oko-Jombo.

Announcing the development last night via his official Twitter handle, the Governor reiterated his unwavering commitment to providing exemplary leadership for the people of Rivers State.

Fubara underscored his administration’s resolve to prioritize the welfare of Rivers people in all decision-making processes.

The newly inaugurated commissioners include: Prince Charles O. Bekee, Onunwo Collins, Solomon Abel Eke, Peter Medee, Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi, Basoene Joshua Benibo, Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma.

During the screening process, two of the nominees, Sir Peter Medee and Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi, a lawyer, were accorded special recognition by the lawmakers as they were told to take a bow and go.

The nominees pledged to leverage their extensive experience to enhance governance.

The House Leader, Sokari Good Boy Sokari, urged his colleagues to confirm the nominees, highlighting their past service in various capacities within the state.

Oko-Jumbo commended Fubara for his achievements and encouraged him to remain resolute in his focus, disregarding distractions.

Addressing concerns about his decision to investigate his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Fubara, a former Accountant-General under Wike’s administration, clarified that his actions were in accordance with approvals by the former Governor during his tenure as a civil servant.

Fubara emphasized that his critics needed to understand that he maintained records of his involvement in the state’s financial transactions as a civil servant.

Speaking during the inauguration of Egbeda internal roads, Fubara affirmed that his records would substantiate that all his actions during the previous administration were authorized.