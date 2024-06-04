Imo LGA Elections May Not Hold 

.Parties Complain of No Official Notice

Except the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, does the needful in terms of communicating with registered parties in the state about the coming local government elections, the council may not hold

The administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma had announced intentions to conduct elections in the 27 LGAs in September, prompting the ISIEC to give a date for the conduct.

But Trumpeta learnt that the intention of the government to hold the election three months time may not have gone down well with the parties in the state following claims that they have not been duly notified in line with the mandate of the electoral laws in the country.

The law, according to what Trumpeta gathered stipulates that the electoral body should reach out to the parties for participation in the contest.

Signs that the election may run into a hitch emerged last weekend when the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, held a meeting in Owerri.

Specifically, some of the parties not only lamented of not being contacted but also threatened to boycott if not reached. One of the parties who spoke was that of APGA led by Chief John Iwuala who expressed concern over ISIEC failure to issues official written notice to political parties for the LGA Election.

The APGA through its chairman stated that the electoral law specifies that parties be notified in writing about the exercise adding that the process as unacceptable and a clear violation of the electoral law.

While warning of the consequences of non compliance to this provision, IPAC informed that improper processes to conduct the election may lead to chaos.

The IPAC Chairman, Ichie Levi Ekeh, commended Iwuala for his courage in speaking out against ISIEC’s failure.

Ekeh assured that IPAC would support APGA’s stance and work towards ensuring a credible election.

Labour Party Chairman, Bar Calistus Ihejiagwa, also expressed support for Iwuala’s position, stressing the need for transparency in the electoral process.

The IPAC Secretary, Dr. Isaac Iwuanyanwu, noted that the bill seeking to abolish state electoral commissions has not yet been passed by the National Assembly.

The meeting ended with a resolution to issue a public statement cautioning ISIEC and the government on the need for a free and fair election.

IPAC emphasized that any attempt to truncate the electoral process could lead to revolt by the masses.

The body urged ISIEC to immediately issue the official notice to political parties to avoid any further controversy.