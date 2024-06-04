Five More Make Uzodimma’s Commissioner List

Five more names have been cleared by the Imo State House of Assembly for appointment as Commissioners.

This is the fourth time the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma is making public names of Commissioner nominees who came in batches.

The latest has Hon Dr Henry Okafor, Hon Barrister Rex Anunobi, Dr Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu, Prof Victor Ndubuisi and Mr Chukwuemeka Micheal.

1. Hon Dr Henry Okafor.

2. Hon Barrister Rex Anunobi.

3. Dr Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu.

4. Professor Victor Ndubuisi.

5. Mr Chukwuemeka Michael.