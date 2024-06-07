Chairman, Metropolitan Elites Asso Owerri Hails Gov Uzodimma Over Progress, Development 

…Liniency Shown To Chinasa, Incorporation Of Professionals Into Cabinet

Chairman, Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri (MEAO), Comr. Chike Peters, has hailed the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, over his efforts to improve development and progress of Imo State.

Peters, who gave the commendation in a chat with our reporter in Owerri, on Tuesday, hailed the Governor for more Incorporation of professionals into his cabinate, in order to ensure that every local government area shares in the state’s benefits.

Peters hinted that the Governor is wise and visionary to have appointed some sound and competent persons like the former MD of ISOPADEC, Dr. Henry Okafor, and others as Commissioners.

Thus, Peters urged the “appointees to be ready for work as the association will be available to criticize and report erring appointees publicly”.

Also, the Metropolitan Elite Association Owerri had expressed concern and gratitude to the Governor for showing lenience to his former Aide, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, as he released him from detention.

Peters, who observed that the leniency shown to Nze Chinasa Nwaneri by the Governor, firmly proved that “Uzodimma is a father of all”, appealing to him to fatherly bring Chinasa Nwaneri back into his cabinate to enable him prove himself, thereby adding to the goodness and progress of the state.

Describing the Governor as “a pragmatic politician who believes in true democracy and rule of law”, Peters assured the ruling party of the firm continued support of Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri to move the state on.

He pointed out that the Metropolitan Elites Association Owerri is an association that believes strongly in peace, social justice, security, equality and human capital development”, reiterating that MEAO will not leave any stone unturned to contributing to the economic and social growth of Imo State for sustained peace, security and relaxation.