The mobilization of owerri zone was the cardinal point in todays meeting, Tuesday, June 18 as the indefatigable leader of Ozopolf received the Leadership of Oganiru Mba Owerri, who came to pay him a courtesy visit in his mansion at owerri and present him with an award .

It was a very engaging meeting as, Prince Charles Amadi who is popularly known as Charlvon, interacted with a delegation from Oganiru Mba Owerri , led by Hon Engr. ASAMONYE Chibuzor Kingsley.

The Secretary of Oganiru Mba owerri, Comrade Ogbonnaya Obasi, took time to introduce the Advocacy group and their objectives, including the programmes being coordinated to achieve these objectives in owerri zone which is their primary constituency as a group

Hon Obi Reginald who also addressed the meeting threw more light on the objectives of recruiting more owerri elites into politics to support the actualization of Owerri Zone being in Douglas House come 2027

Prince Charles Amadi expressed his appreciation to the group for their immense interest in owerri zone well being, as this gives him hope of the future of owerri zone. he assured the group of his support and encouraged Oganiru Mba Owerri to go and mobilize Owerri Zone .

Concerning the Imo state charter of equity, the Leader of Ozopolf Prince Charles Amadi encouraged the group to abstain from being confrontational with our brothers from okigwe, and with our brothers from Orlu, he reiterated that the only way, owerri zone will be victorious is not to be confrontational with Okigwe zone or Orlu zone, but to mobilize Owerri zone, that by mobilizing owerri zone we will be able to show we are ready to receive the benefits of the IMO state charter of equity

He added that, “it is also very important that we appreciate the Performing Governor of the state, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma who made the charter of equity possible, by waiting for his direction on who succeeds him, that whoever and whichever zone that the governor chooses a successor from that owerri zone under his direction will support that person”, at this point he admonished that Oganiru Mba Owerri should go and mobilize the zone so that they governor will know owerri zone is ready

the convener Engr Asamonye kingsley Chibuzor , gave a vote of thanks as the meeting came to an end, assuring the Ozopolf Leader, Prince Charles Amadi that Oganiru Mba Owerri is ready to take on the challenge of mobilizing owerri zone.

Okechukwu, Hon. Uche Obi, Hon., Obinna Eke, Anyanwu ,Comr. Nzenwa Austin, Comr Chibuzor A. Nnawuchi, Hon. Celestine Osinachi Nti.