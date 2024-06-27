Central Market Residential layout: Land Owners with Government C of Os Decry Ongoing Demolition of Property

. Demand Due Process/Investigations

Landowners in the Central Market Residential Layout in Umuohiadagu Nekede, Owerri West LGA have expressed their grievances over the ongoing demolition of their property, worth billions of Naria despite holding valid Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os) issued by the government.

These citizens, whose properties are being destroyed by the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), have demanded for a proper due process of reclaiming land as well as further investigations from the state government.

Speaking to our reporter, Pastor Pascal Iwuoha who spoke on behalf of the landlords emphasized that the ongoing destruction of property is a violation of their entitlements as citizens who have legally acquired their lands and developed them over the years.

Iwuoha who stated that the matter is currently contested in court, further

argued that while the government has the right to reclaim land for public interest, there are established procedures that must be followed. He reiterated that revoking C of Os, the highest title for land acquisition issued by the Governor, should involve proper compensation and reallocation. “We feel betrayed by the government’s abrupt actions, especially considering the Governor’s previous stance against similar demolitions in Lagos State”.

In his words, “We had a hint that there was a ground breaking ceremony and other activities in the Central Market Residential layout and staged a protest at Government house where we made our complain known to the Governor. Despite the matter being in court which also involves the OCDA, the Governor has refused to listen to the plights of Imolites whose properties are being demolished. The same OCDA with the alleged directives from Imo state Government is currently destroying properties worth billions of Imo citizens that have C of Os”.

“Now I begin to wonder how can a government embark on the demolition without considering the plights of the people over the place. Let’s still believe that it is not our Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma that gave them the directives, but if it is our amiable Governor, let him speak out about the plead we made to him. In a democratic dispensation, an appeal was sent to the Governor and nothing has been done about it and still, destructions are being carried out. This is the same Governor that went to Lagos state to plead with the Government to stop demolishing shops and properties of Igbo people in Lagos state but now in his own State, an appeal is being made to him but it seems unperturbed about the plights of the people, so what’ is the essence of democracy, or fair hearing? “, he wondered.

“The Central Market Residential layout, part of Imo State’s master plan since the 1970s, had remained largely undeveloped until efforts were made during Governor Ikedi Ohakim’s regime in 2012. The said administration had subsequently redesigned the layout and relocated the central market and other shopping complex to Naze including the Timber market and allocated the earlier purposed Central Market Land for residential and commercial purposes.

The sitting Governor then however gave allocations to both citizens and other developers for development. Currently Imolites have invested their hard earn money in that land, we have an International Secondary school there, Hotels, Palm TEC, Auto car center and others big investments in that axis. Now Imo Government all of a sudden decided to take over the Land. Nobody is saying that Government cannot take a land for public interest but there any procedures. There is Certificate of Occupancy which is the highest title for land acquisition and it comes only from the Governor, then if another Governor says No, you are not entitled to this C of O, you are not supposed to have this. Or the State government needs this place, what a responsive and responsible government ought to have done was to simply find a way to revoke those tittles, reallocate and compensate the land owners. Imagine Imoties bringing their money home to invest, you demolished it overnight without any consideration, same thing you are shouting against in Lagos. It is indeed devastating that this is happening in our own state”.

Recall that last week Wednesday, landowners of the Central Market Residential layout staged a protest at the Government House, appealing to the Governor to intervene, but it seemed their pleas were so far been ignored.