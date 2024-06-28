Imo LGA’s Stinks: Grasses Over Premises, 

Workers, Not Physically Seen TakeIn Offices

• Worst Hit Is Ezinihitte Mbaise

By Okey Alozie

The 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State are said not to be functioning well for more than 3 months now.

Our roving reporter who visited the council headquarters of all the Local Government Areas in Imo State observed that the premises and offices are now very dirty and unkept.

Moreover, workers have deserted their offices only to come to work at their own convenient time. The clock in and clock out policy is no longer obeyed by the Local Government staff.

The entire premises of the Council Headquarters are filled with grasses. Some of the offices at the Council have become multipurpose hall for cockroaches and rats.

A visit to Ezinihitte Mbaise showed that the roads leading to the Council Headquarter are not motorable and have become death trap and for that reason, workers finds it difficult to come to work on regular basis. Reptiles in the premises and offices of Council Headquarters have now become a serious threat to LGA Staff.

Some of the workers who spoke to our roving reporter complained of non availability of funds and welfare packages to staff.

Those who spoke under strict anonymity disclosed that all is not well with the Local Government Areas of Imo State, adding that the Government is not doing much to help out and make things work well at the local Government Areas.

The facilities for cleaning the Council premises are not provided. Snakes and other reptiles are now in their numbers at Council premises as we gathered.

Concerned Imolites are now pleading to the Governor to declare state of emergency on Imo Local Government Areas.