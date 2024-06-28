Imo Former Deputy Governor Eze  Madumere Buries Mum On Friday 

Ahead of Friday, June 28, 2024, slated for the burial of late Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Madumere (Nee Etumadu), deceased mother of Imo former Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Prince Eze Madumere (MFR); I left PortHarcourt, Rivers State, to join the family at his Umuagwu, Obi-Mbieri country home in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, for the service of songs where a galaxy of clergymen from the Anglican Church converged to conduct the service.

I had a brief moment with him as the family makes final preparation to lay to rest the Queen mother who impacted very positively on the people around her and the entire community.

Our prayers are with them at this trying moment.