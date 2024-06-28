Imo Sports Commission Boss, Prince Ogbonna Gives Talent Hunt Discovery Scholarship

..As 15Yr Old Ahiazu Mbaise Born, Anyanwu Chidiebube, Two Other Teenagers Make European Tour

The Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has continued to exhibit the good intentions of the Shared Prosperity 3R administration of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma towards Imo citizens particularly the youths.

This gesture was further given credence on Thursday at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri when the Sports Commission Boss spontaneously awarded a scholarship to one of the outstanding discoveries in the ongoing Talent Hunt screening exercise for the European Football Exhibition Tour in Spain later this year.

The gesture which is to encourage the 15 years old talented teenager, Anyanwu Chidiebube who hails from Ahiazu Mbaise LGA enroll for a Secondary Education after he disclosed that he dropped out of school due to hardship.

Hearing his touching story while he was addressing some of the selected players, Amb Ogbonna urged the skilful and calm midfielder to submit all he requires to get enrolled into the stating that education and sports go hand in hand.

Meanwhile, three young teenagers, Anyanwu Chidiebube (15yrs), Okwu Nzubechi of Umuguma In Owerri West LGA (14yrs) and Uchenna Praise Chigozie of Ekwe in Isu LGA (18yrs) have been given exclusive clearance to join the team for the Imo State Sports Commission/Sports Ministry Talent Hunt European Football Exhibition Tour in Spain owing to their outstanding performance since the inception of the screening exercise.

Making this pronouncement on Thursday while addressing the team ahead of their friendly on Friday, Amb Ogbonna reiterated the passion and desire of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to empower Imo Youths in his diversified Youth Empowerment programmes particularly in sports adding that his Commission and the Sports Ministry under the watch of Hon Obinna Evarestus Onyeocha “Onowu” is more than determined to see it through.

He urged the lucky players so far selected to ensure they utilize this wonderful opportunity to better their lives and that of their family by staying dedicated and discipline in the course of the entire Programme.