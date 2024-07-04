Imo APC Big Wigs Fight Over Control of LGAs Ahead Local Council Election

As Imo people gear up for the Local Government election in the State, there are raging Battles in the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas of the State.

The war is among the Big Wigs in the ruling All Progressive Congress,APC.

The fight is over who would control the LGAs after the election slated for September 21,2024.

These Godfathers want to facilitate the emergence of the Chairmanship Candidates of their LGAs so as to call the shots within the Council Area.

Already the process has commenced with the issue of Zoning which is tearing the Councils apart.

Many of the LGAs insist on Zoning formula for Power to get to other Areas,but some Leaders in APC are blocking the move,as they believe it may not favour them to foist a Council Chairman who they will control,and invariably take charge of how to share Council funds.

The Situation is the same from the two Oru LGAs to Mbaise Nation. It is the same in Owerri Federal Constituency to Ngor Okpala LGA.

In Orlu Zone,all the Big Men are also digging dip to produce the Council Chairmen.

This scenario has seen hitherto APC Politicians who operated in one page now forming opposing camps to Challenge each other in having upper hand in the election.

Those who have contacts with the Governor and those who can influence the outcome of the APC primary and putting it to use.

Meanwhile,there seems to be no enthusiasm from other opposition parties in participating in the election.

Some Leaders of opposition parties who spoke to our Reporters expressed doubt of transparancy in the polls and therefore may not waste their time and money in participating in an exercise whose out come is already known.

This scenario now leaves Imo APC and its Leaders scampering for the LGA Seats, including Councilorship Positions.

The State Electoral Body has already sent out the Election Calender giving dates and time for the exercise which it says is sacrosanct.

The APC has also called a meeting where it charged all those interested in the election to get set for documentations with the party.