UNAA OWERRI BRANCH HOSTS 110th NEC MEETING IN GRAND STYLE

By Innocent Osuoha

It was a gathering of who is who within Imo State and beyond as they converged on the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors’ Secretariat, Owerri , Imo State for the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) 110th NEC meeting with the theme ” Sustaining the dignity of man in a traumatized economy”.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance included the Imo State Deputy Governor Lady Chinyere Ekomaru(an Alumnus of UNN) ably represented by Dr Charles Uzopuo, the Guest lecturer VC ESUT Prof Aloysius Okolie, Mr Frank Nneji who stood in for Distinguished Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi as the Chairman of the occasion.

The Royal Father of the day Eze Dr E.C Okeke(Eze Imo) who was represented by Eze Lucky Okoro of Eziobodo, Eze Mark Odu and Prof UA Awuzie amongst others were also in attendance.

The fun packed occasion also featured presentation of awards to Chief Barr Andrew Oru, Justice PC Onumajulu, Chief Mike Ahamba, Hon Justice B A Njemanze(KSC), Dr Joy Njemanze, Prof Christopher Chiedozie Eze and Prof Ikechukwu Dozie.

Other awardees were Prof Stella Lemchi, Surv Anele Casmir A.P(former Surveyor-General), Dr Adaeze Arua Onyinyechukwu, Surveyor Dr Kingsley Orisakwe, Dr Kingsley Achigbu, High Chief Kennedy Zanders and Chief Cosmas Maduba.

Also honoured were Dr Wilcox Idaminabo(DSS), Commandant Matthew Ovye(NSCDC), Chief Dr Amb Okwudiri Nwandu and the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Brigadier General UA Lawal for their roles in restoring peace in Imo State.

Many branches of UNAA attended with their good will messages including Bende, Okigwe, Orlu, Asaba, Osogbo, Gwagwalada, Nsukka, Delta, Otta, Abuja, Kwale, Ogun, Ibagwa-Aka, Lagos, Aba, Ohafia, Onitsha and Port harcourt

In her address, the National/Global President of UNAA, Queen Dr Mrs Linda Agua-Onyekwelu, who was the Chief host, said the NEC meeting usually offers members the opportunity to fraternize, interact, cross- fertilize ideas and deliberate on vital issues as well as identify ways to contribute to the development of the Association, the Alma mater and the country.

She commended the Owerri branch President Sir Loius Alozie(SAN) for his courage, doggedness and open mindedness in running the branch.

Queen Dr Agua- Onyekwelu who is the thirteenth National President of the Association maintained that UNAA has remained indivisible and announced that UNAA-USA and UNAA-UK would hold their conferences in August and October respectively.

The President, hosting branch, Sir Loius Alozie, SAN, in his remarks saluted the life Patron of the branch Chief Dr EC Iwuanyanwu for his roles in the branch recalling that since 2022 when he mounted the saddle as the branch President, high profile members of the body have returned to the fold most of whom he said assisted to make the hosting grandiose.

He equally commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for working doggedly to ensure that peace is restored in the State and for his developmental strides which he described as an economical miracle in the State.

Sir Loius also thanked the LOC Chairman as well as Chairmen of the various organizing sub-Committees paying special tributes to Zanders radio and Tv outfit as well as Institutions that provided buses that eased movement of delegates.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of the LOC, Surveyor Clement Nwabichie thanked God for a successful planning and hosting in spite of efforts by some disgruntled elements to scuttle the occasion.

Surveyor Nwabichie then wished all attendees safe journey to their various destinations.