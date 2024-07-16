You Are Not Our Staff- Homeland Ministry Replies Moudline Durueke

The Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Imo State, has described one Moudline Durueke as not a staff of the ministry. The commissioner, Honourable Modestus Osakwe never suspended her over any court case.

This press release is for the consumption of the general public who may have been deceived and misled by a banner publication headline “Homeland Security Commissioner, Osakwe, suspends Moudline Durueke over court case” of Starpost Express Newspaper dated 10th July, 2024.

The headline and its contents are intentional smear on the personality of Hon. Osakwe Abiazie Modestus, the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs. The said Moudline is not known to the Commissioner or the Ministry as a staff.

The statement of the Commissioner reads, ” I read with utmost dissatisfaction, the publication of Starpost Express Newspaper, dated 10th July, 2024, that I suspended one Moudline over a court case. The publication is birthed on fallacy and an intentional smear on my name. Moudline is not known to me or the Ministry as a Staff on assumption of office as the Commissioner and I know that much, that an erring legitimate staff of any Government Ministry faces disciplinary actions through the Civil Service Commission.

The Starpost Express Newspaper is by this notice asked to withdraw the said publication within one week of this publication and tender a public apology to the Honourable Commissioner to avoid its attendant consequences”.

The media shouldn’t be a medium of framing people up or defaming peoples characters. It is important they get their facts right before publications as unfounded allegations are legally unacceptable and jailable when proven otherwise.