Prada Uzodimma: Bridging The Gap For Students With Learning Disabilities – Mmeri Okoro

A development- minded imolite and ICT guru, Mmeri Okoro, has disclosed that Baar. Prada Uzodimma, who recently embarked on another impactful educational outreach and training session by @Tali-Foundation, had introduced Students and Teachers to Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) Software and Adaptive Learning Materials, equipping students with AAC Software infused tablets, thereby bridging the gap for students with learning disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

In an article made available to the media in Owerri on Monday, Mmeri Okoro buttressed that Barr. Prada Uzodimma, a role model and academic giant, “embarked further in training teachers to integrate these advanced tools into their teaching methods, thereby promoting equitable learning for all students”.

“This Educational Outreach Programs are designed to inspire, inform and empower students from diverse backgrounds and communities, helping them discover new interests, develop skills and pursue their academic and career goals”, he added.