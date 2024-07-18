Imo House Of Assembly Sends Chief Judge, Chikeka Packing Over Alleged Age Falsification 

•Writes NJC, Uzodimma

Imo State Judiciary appears to be polluted with foul odour at the moment following unpalatable developments rocking the establishment.

At the moment, the Chief Judge, Hon Justice Theresa Ebere Chukwuemeka Chikeka is reported to be in a mess as the state legislature has moved against her over alleged age falsification.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that members of the Imo State House of Assembly has overwhelmingly, voted in favour of recommendations of the house adhoc committee asking the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to remove the state Chief Judge, Hon Justice Theresa Ebere Chukwuemeka Chikeka from office for misconduct, pursuant to section 292 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The legislative house further, adopted the committee’s recommendation that the house’ resolution on the committee’s recommendations be forwarded to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for further necessary action.

The Chief Judge had been accused of claiming in an affidavit, she sworn on September 6, 2006, that she was born on October 27, 1958, against what she had claimed before 2006. Some relevant documents had shown that she had claimed her date of birth, as October 27, 1956.

In a Petition to the Speaker of the lmo State House of Assembly, dated June 5, 2024, written by the CIVIL SOCIETY ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM and signed by its director of investigation, Comrade Ndubuisi Onyewuchi, the Petitioners had claimed that the Chief Judge was born on October 27, 1956, until 2006 when she swore an affidavit claiming that her date of birth was October 27, 1958.

The petitioners maintained that age falsification by public servants is a very serious offence for which many Judicial Officers had also been dismissed after they had been found guilty of falsifying their individual ages.

For instance, the Chief Judge’s Admission Form into the Law School in 1981 has her date of birth as October 27, 1956.

Another document, the Nominal Roll For Directors titled “Disposition Of Directors in lmo State Civil Service Commission”, has her date of birth as 27, 1956.

In her first Appointment into lmo State Civil Service on July 6, 1983 and her Appointment as Assistant Director GL. 15 on July 1993 respectively, all had her date of birth as October 27, 1956.

However, after the affidavit of September 6, 2006, certain documents began to have her date of birth as October 27, 1958.

For instance, ln the National Judicial Council Nominal Roll Of Judicial Officers for 2013 Budget Proposal, her date of birth was stated as October 27, 1958.

Her lnternational Passport dated February 23, 2023, has her date of birth as October 27, 1958. Even Judicial Officers Nominal Roll For 2018 Budget Proposal had her date of birth as October 27, 1958.

Following the Petition, the leadership of the Assembly set up a 4-man adhoc Committee for proper investigations and detailed report, following a petition brought before the house with caption, ” Petition Against The Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon Justice Theresa Chukwuemeka Chikeka For Age Falsification Which Is A Grave Criminal Offence And An Act For Which Many Other Judges And Justices Have Been Summarily Dismissed And Some Are Currently Being Prosecuted By The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Consequently, pursuant to section 292 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the petition was referred to an adhoc committee with the following as members , Hon Ikenna Ihezue(chairman), Hon Bernard Ozoemenam(member), Rt Hon Clinton Amadi (member) and Hon Ebonine Beneath (member) with Mrs Anne Martins Ezirim as clerk of the committee.

The committee in carrying out its assignment, invited relevant persons and institutions who made oral and documentary submissions which enabled the committee make recommendations that were considered by a committee of the whole house.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Theresa Chikeka refused to honour the committee’s invitation.

The investigating committee invited the Petitioners, Civil Society Engagement Platform( CSEP) which put up appearance through its director of investigations, Comrade Ndubuisi Onyemaechi and owned up the petition. The head of service, Imo state, secretary, Imo state judicial council, the director of Administration, Nigerian Law School were all contacted by the adhoc committee to find out the actual date of birth the Chief Judge filled in her form when she was admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

The secretary to Council and director of Administration at the Nigerian Law School as well as the head of service, Imo state sent written responses to the adhoc committee.

In response to the letter of the Assembly’s adhoc Committee, dated July 5, 2024, the Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, LEGAL EDUCATION, NIGERIA LAW SCHOOL, ABUJA, gave the date of birth of the said “Ohanenye Theresa Ebere, Now, Chukwuemeka Chikeka Theresa Ebere, as 27th October, 1956”, and that was through a letter dated July, 9th 2024, and Signed by A.O. Osho (Ms), and sent to the House adhoc Committee.

Submissions by all persons and institutions invited, except the Chief Judge, Chikeka, proved that indeed, the Chief Judge, Chikeka actually adjusted her date of birth from October 27, 1966 to October 27, 1958.

Based on this finding, the four-member adhoc committee concluded that Hon Justice Theresa Ebere Chukwuemeka Chikeka’s action amounted to misconduct.

Falsification of age is an act of gross misconduct for which several judges and justices, among other public office holders had been removed from office in Imo state and other parts of the world.