Mbaise USA Inc Elect New Officer

At the just concluded 15th Annual Mbaise USA Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, precisely, in North Carolina, the Mbaise USA Inc. chapter delegates elected new officers to lead the organization. The election marked a significant milestone in the association’s history. After a closely contested race, the following executives emerged victorious: Chief Ezeji Alozie Aguwa as President, Hon. Bethels Agomuoh as Vice President, Dr. Uche Bonny-Life Ndu as National Secretary, Mrs. BB Oku as Treasurer, Mr. Paulie Nwachukwu as Financial Secretary, Chief Dr. Kelechi Eke as Director of Social, Chief Jude Izukamma as Director of Culture, and Sir Paul Uwahemu as Provost.

The Board of Delegates also took shape with Dr. Charles Iwejuo as Chairman, Chief Cliff Opara as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Edward Ezeh as Board Secretary, Mr. Modestus Okorie as Assistant Board Secretary, Chief Ugochi Ikwu as Provost, and Hon. Christopher Alozie as Assistant Provost. The election outcome was a testament to the democratic spirit of the association, and the newly elected executives are poised to lead Mbaise USA Inc. to greater heights.

Some executives were elected unopposed, including Amb. Cliff Ayozie as PRO, Lady Veronica Anyanwu-Onwunaka as Assistant Secretary, Lady Linsey Okpomeshine as Director of Children’s Affairs, Lady Immaculata Opara as Deputy Director of Children’s Affairs, Hon. Emmanuel Njoku as Deputy Director of Culture, Mr. Bright Akwarandu as Director of Youth, Mr. Yagazie Onuoha as Deputy Director of Youth, and Lady Nnenna Joy Ugorji as Director of Women’s Affairs.

The peaceful and democratic election process that led to the new visionary leadership is a testament to the commendable efforts of the outgoing leadership under Chief S.O.S Echendu and his vice, now the new president, Ezeji Alozie Aguwa, and their cabinet members. Despite facing challenges, they ensured a peaceful election and left a legacy of sterling achievements.

The esteemed administrations of Dr. Sir Law Osondu (former President) and Chief Chamberline Nwanne (former President), alongside the dedicated leadership of Loveday Charles (Board Chairman) and Sir Wilson Iwu (Board Chairman), Chief Kelechi Onyegbule (Director of Social/PRO), and the diligent service of Chizom Anyanwu Zomillo (Board Secretary), have collectively elevated the standard of Mbaise leadership. Their collective efforts have ushered in a new era of progress and unity in Mbaise USA Inc., fostering an environment where patriotism and democratic values thrive. Their remarkable achievements have laid a solid foundation for the new executives to build upon, ensuring a brighter future for the organization.

The newly elected officials of Mbaise USA are expected to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to promote the overall welfare of the Mbaise nation, serving as a unified voice for the community’s socio-economic, political, and cultural interests globally. It is anticipated that they will foster a strong partnership with the governments of Nigeria, Imo State, and the USA to attract development to Mbaise land.

The new elected president should plan on visiting Mbaise associations in Nigerian states to strategize on development initiatives. Additionally, building bridges with other Igbo associations in the US through bilateral visits can strengthen the bond among Igbo people in the diaspora, promoting collective progress.

With President Ezeji Alozie Aguwa’s exceptional leadership qualities as a master strategist and financial and human mobilizer, the Mbaise nation is poised for transformation. Collaborating with Ezuruezu Mbaise, the apex socio-political and cultural body, the new executive can achieve great heights. However, they require the support and unity of all Mbaise sons and daughters to successfully transform the socio-political and cultural landscape of the Mbaise nation

The contributions of distinguished individuals like Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, Dr. Vitalis Ojiegbe, Dr. (Mrs.) Akponye, and Ms. Pep Ogoke have been invaluable to the progress of the Mbaise nation through their involvement with Mbaise USA. Their wisdom and expertise will undoubtedly enrich the discourse and enhance the community’s resources.

Additionally, the support of other notable individuals like Mr. Frank Nneji, Dr. Sylvester Ugo, Mr. Chris Ohanele, Chief Onyegbado, members of national and state Assemblies, and other friends of Mbaise who have consistently attended conventions and supported Mbaise USA’s programs has been instrumental in the association’s success.

With the election of Ezeji Alozie Aguwa, a new era of peace and harmony has dawned on Mbaise USA, paving the way for even greater achievements. The collective efforts of all these individuals will undoubtedly propel the Mbaise nation towards a brighter future.