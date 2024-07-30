Chief Emeka Njoku Inaugurated Abia Commissioner Of Petroleum Task Force, Solid Minerals

Chief Emeka Njoku has been inaugurated as the Abia State Commissioner of Petroleum Task Force and Solid Minerals.

The event was held at Defence Officers’ Mess, behind Lungi Barracks, Abuja, after Chief Emeka Njoku was appointed as NMIDVPE Abia State and Solid Minerals Task Force Commissioner/National Financial Secretary.

Under the Noble Minds Initiative for The Discouragement of Vandalization of Public Equipment, the appointment was with effect from the 25th July, 2024 and expires 26th July 2026.

By this inauguration, Chief Emeka Njoku is empowered to manage the financial affairs of the organization in Abia State. He is also required to sustain all programs in line with the tenets of the organization.