Imo Council Elections: “What Belongs To The People Will Return To The People” – PDP Aspirant, Ifeanyichukwu

..Holds LGA Declaration

Hon. Chukwudumebi Ifeanyichukwu, a chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has pledged to ensure that “the people will get what belongs to them” if elected into office. Currently vying to be the Local Government Chairman of Aboh-Mbaise, Ifeanyichukwu made this commitment while declaring his candidacy at the residence of the LGA Party Chairman, Sir Maxwell Nnabuihe, on Friday.

He highlighted that Aboh-Mbaise faces significant challenges, including crippling poverty, infrastructural deficiencies, and unemployment, and vowed to address these issues.

“Aboh-Mbaise needs urgent intervention. People are dying every day from hunger and curable illnesses like malaria due to poverty,” Ifeanyichukwu stated.

“If elected, my administration will hit the ground running. We will focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth, reviving our healthcare centers, introducing mobile clinics for speedy response to health emergencies, holding monthly health workshops for youth and the elderly, and distributing free medicine.”

“Aboh-Mbaise will experience a breath of fresh air under my watch,” he promised.