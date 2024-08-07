Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Urges Promoters Of Hunger Protest,  Youths To Embrace President Tinubu’s Olive Branch

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has called on the promoters of the hunger protest and Nigerian youths to embrace peace and tranquillity as their voice resonated unequivocally across the country.

Prince Madumere encouraged them to accept the olive branch extended by President Bola Tinubu in his broadcast , which called for mutual dialogue, aimed at finding lasting solutions to their various demands.

The former deputy governor made this known while addressing newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Prince Madumere highlighted that it is better to jaw jaw than to war war, and advised the federal government to open up seamless channels of communication with the promoters of the hunger protest.

According to him, “in every democratic dispensation, the citizens enjoys the right to protest in a civil manner and once your voice resonates and the authorities listened to your grievances, the next line of action is to call off your protest and enter into mutually beneficial deliberations, laced up with Unity of purpose for sustainable development of society.”

His words , “I urge the youths and promoters of the hunger protest to embrace peace, dialogue with the federal government and president Tinubu as a listening father, will see reasons to accede to your demands.

I call on the President to take steps and reach out to the youths, organisers of the protest and the populace, as the father of the nation”.

Prince Madumere commended the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma and the South East governors for rallying round the youths and stakeholders in putting a halt to the protest in the zone. Stressing that for any meaningful development, absolute decorum is required.

Prince Madumere commended the South East youths for listening to voice of reasoning and maintaining absolute calmness.

He challenged stakeholders, party faithful in the country that “We must all brace up to the challenges of rebuilding and refocusing the country for the interest of society.”

The Ex Imo deputy governor, commiserated with the families of those that lost their loved ones and asked God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking in respect of the comment in certain quarters urging the Igbo to leave Lagos state, Prince Madumere stressed that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to reside anywhere of his choice in the country.

He submitted that no citizen can unilaterally ask the Igbo to relocate and commended President Tinubu, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwolu , governor Uzodimma and Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their swift intervention.

“Nigeria is one united entity and Igbos are peace loving people. You have the constitutional right to reside anywhere of your choice and do legitimate business. No one has the right to pursue you from residing anywhere in the country.”

Prince Madumere enjoined Elder Statesmen , Critical Stakeholders and Captains of Industries to bring their wealth of experience and support president Tinubu on how to navigate through this scenario.

” This is the time for superior advice on how to navigate through this scenario as this will go a long way to assist the federal government manage the situation.

“All stakeholders must come together, advice the FG as their wealth of knowledge will go a long way in scaling through this situation, the time to speak up is now”.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart charged Nigerians to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration and believe in the realization of the agenda by trusting the president’s capacity, accumen and dexterity, having laid the road map for accelerated even distribution of social amenities.

Prince Madumere emphasized that this would at the end of the day translate into the realization of a nation of our collective dreams and aspirations.