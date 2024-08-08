Oru East Chairmanship Position: Amb Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka Reels Out Vision, Seeks Support

•Promises To Execute Gov Uzodimma’s Programs At The Grassroots

While the politicking for who occupies the Executive Chairmanship seat of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, thickens, a frontline contender in the race, Ambassador (Nze) Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka has assured of better days.

This was even as he declared that his tenure, if elected at the end of the day, would not leave any stone unturned for the development of rural areas.

Nze Onyeaka who gave a snippet of what is in stock for Ndi Oru East said, with the impeccable programs and policies of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the State, Oru East people will further have a great cause to smile.

Describing it as an opportunity to contest under the tenure of an illustrious Oru East son and a governor, the grassroots will get all that is due to them in accordance to the 3R agenda of the Shared Prosperity Government.

Onyeaka who recently served as the Sole Administrator, SOLAD, beat his chest to promise that what he did Administrative wise would be a tip of the iceberg if he gets elected.

He was optimistic that already, with the overwhelming support of Oru East people; young and old, he will not disappoint.

Adding that the mandate they would give him will be judiciously managed for the betterment of the residents of the area.

Part of the policy thrust of Nze Nnamdi Onyeaka aptly tagged “DIVINE AGENDA 2024: A SOCIAL CONTRACT WITH THE PEOPLE OF ORU EAST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA”, it reads,

“I am Hon. Amb. (Nze). Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka, the immediate past Sole Administrator, of Oru East Local Government Area, I come to you all today with an immense sense of humility, commitment, and purpose, seeking your approval/mandate to serve as The Executive Chairman of our dear Local Government Area.

Leveraging on gains of the present day administration in Imo State, led by our brother, father, and mentor, His Excellency Hope Uzodimma (Onwa), CON, The Executive Governor of Imo State, I anchored my vision on a TRIPOD of SECURITY, AGRICULTURE, and INFRASTRUCTURE. It is my sincere believe that together, we can build a prosperous, secure, and booming society for all of us.

SECURITY:

1. Understanding that security is the foundation of prosperity, we shall set up a public safety desk, to ensure

– Enhanced community vigilance and security

– Encourage community-led initiative to maintain peace, law, and order in all the communities of Oru East

– Top notch surveillance, monitoring, and reporting criminal activities across our communities.

– foster trust and collaboration between the relevant law enforcement agencies and the community.

– Implementation of neighborhood vigilance programs and encourage an increased petrol in vulnerable areas to deter crime and ensure repid response to incidents.

2. Technological Integration:

– We shall introduce modern surveillance system, including but not limited to CCTV camera in the strategic locations, to monitor and quickly address security challenges

– Develop a streamlined emergency response system that allows Ndi Oru East to report incidents swiftly and receive adequate and immediate assistance/response.

3. Youth Engagement Programs.

– Establish youth engagement and empowerment programs to prevent youth involvement in crime by providing relevant education, vocational training, and empowerment opportunities.

– Collaborate with non-governmental organizations, and other relevant government ministries, agencies, and departments, to create safe environment for youths to engage in positive activities.

AGRICULTURE:

Agriculture as the bedrock of economic growth, we shall set up AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS, this initiative will be geard towards complementing our Governor’s Agricultural programs, especially with the Republic of Czech, which is aimed at improving food security.

Furthermore, we shall

– promote modern farming techniques through training and capacity-building workshop for local farmers, in partnership with FADAMA, Hope Farmers, IMO ADP, Imo poly, and other relevant bodies.

– provide access to high quality seeds, other farm inputs and modern farming equipments at subsidized rate to agricultural productivity in Oru East.

– Our local government administration shall augment the state government efforts in creating a local market place and digital platforms to connect farmers with buyers, while ensuring fair price an reducing post-harvest lost.

– Value chain enhancement, we shall establish an agro-processing facilities to add value to raw agricultural products, creating jobs and increasing revenue base of the local government. Also encourage cooperative societies among farmers to facilitate bulk purchasing of in-puts collective marketing of the agro-products.

INFRASTRUCTURE: It is well knowledge that infrastructure is the pillar of Development.

We shall take the following components serious:-

1. Road and Transportation. We will revamp the local government road maintenance agents under the local government council department of works, to ensure that all local government road ( Truck C Roads) are maintained and repaired to ensure connectivity with the communities in Oru East LGA and it’s environs.

2. Health and Education Facilities:

We shall

– embark on the immediate upgrading of existing health care facilities and build new ones in the underserved areas of the local government area, ensuring quality access to adequate healthcare for the people of Oru East.

– Invest in the construction of new classroom blocks and renovation of schools, providing adequate learning and teaching materials and training for teachers of primary schools to improve educational standard in our beloved LGA.

3. Water and Sanitation Projects:

Analysis by UNICEF has shown that poor access to improved water and sanitation in Nigeria remains a major contributing factors to high morbidity and mortality rates special among children.

The use of contaminated drinking water and poor sanitary conditions result in increased vulnerability to water- borne diseases.

We shall

– Develop and implement a comprehensive water supply projects to provide clean and safe drinking water to every community in Oru East LGA.

– Develop sanitation infrastructure, including public toilets, and waste management system, to promote a healthy and clean environment.

– Strengthen government efforts to eradicate the practice of open defection

Ndi nkem, Ndi Oru East, my vision for our beloved Local Government Area, is one of transformation and progress, built on the solid foundations of SECURITY, AGRICULTURE, AND INFRASTRUCTURE, consolidating on the giant strides of the shared prosperity administration of our dear Governor, His Excellency Hope Uzodimma, (Onwa).

I therefore pledge to lead with integrity, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that every decision made is in the best interest of our people.

My dear brothers and sisters, together, we can create a safe, prosperous and vibrant Oru East LGA. I most humbly seek your support and trust to serve as your Council Executive Chairman, committed to delivery a brighter future for us all.

Thank you.

Hon. Amb. (Nze) Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka.