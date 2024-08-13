Ngor Okpala LGA Election; Donatus Okere [Don Chris] Assures Of Quality Leadership

.Solicits For Equity, Justice, Peace

A top Contender in the September Local Government Election in Imo State,Comrade Donatus Okere,well known as Don Chris, has vowed to bring experience and ingenuity into the office if he emerges as the Executive Chairmen of Ngor Okpala LGA.

Addressing the Press in Owerri yesterday,the Chairmanship hopeful said that his major challenge will be to bring the people of Ngor Okpala together to work in Unity and harmony, which he said will usher in peace, Progressive and development.

The member of All Progressive Congress APC who hails from Ozuzu/Umuekwunne Ward 3, disclosed that he had been a Leadership Mentor to Many young people and now would like to extend that to the Council,where he promised to create Job opportunities for teeming youths of Ngor Okpala LGA.

The Graduate of University of Ibadan,a renowned Computer Specialist, who is also an Entrepreneur maintained that he will think out of the box and manage whatever accrues to the LGA for the generality of all Ngor Okpala citizens.

He vowed to follow the footsteps of Governor Hope Uzodimma by focusing on Road infrastructure, which he said is the major challenge facing Ngor Okpala right now.

“Road infrastructure is very important because it is the route to wider developments in every given Environment” he said.

Comrade Okere maintained that a good access road will enable Ngor Okpala farmers convey their produce to other parts of the State, saying that the LGA can feed the entire State.

The Nze Title holder and Community Leader who said he knows Ngor Okpala terrain as the back of hand, called

for Equity and Justice and pleaded that the Party Leadership should this time remember the people of Ozuzu/Umuekwunne axis of Ngor Okpala, pointing out that the Area has been neglected in terms of recognition with regards to Appointments and other elected positions.

He assured the Leaders of his respect, homage a and loyalty and the Electorate of his total Service as he is not their master but Servant.

“My moving force is the eagerness to serve my people with all sincerity of purpose in making sure that I touched the lives of the people of Ngor Okpala. I pray that my party will give me this opportunity to leave a mark in the LGA” he said