Ugboma Chides Oguta PDP “Self-Proclaimed Leaders” Against Using His Name For Personal Gains

The immediate past Lawmaker that represented Oguta Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma has flayed some persons using his name to curry one favour or another from the public.

Ugboma in a press statement warned such persons under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP from Oguta who are in the habit of using his name to actualize one gains or another to henceforth desist from such behavior.

The release reads, “It has come to my attention that some self-proclaimed leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oguta LGA have now found refuge in using my name in a manner that is neither informed nor authorized by me.

“I hereby distance myself from such persons who purport to empanel ‘political policies and strategies’ in my name without my express approval and/or endorsement as these actions and activities are merely the insinuations of self-serving political elements whose only wish is to covertly use my goodwill, reputation and character for self enthronement contrary to my very cherished dream for the overall good of Oguta LGA.

“I do not authorize and would never endorse the use of my name for any form of cheap publicity or political stunts.

“It is never in my character to play politics-of-meal-ticket as such, I would continue to carry the good people of Oguta LGA along in every political actions and decisions deemed necessary for the promotion and emancipation of the people of Oguta. Your consistent show of love and my relationship with you, would not permit me to do anything by proxy. You would remain duly informed directly by me and never through self-serving elements.

“Please continue to maintain peace and abide by the law in all your endeavors.

Your efficient Voice, Hon (Barr) Frank Onyebuchi Ugboma”