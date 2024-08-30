Imo Ministry Denies Security Officer, MOUDELINE DUREKE  Allowances over fight for Sexual Harassment 

•As Commissioner Exist No pay for Her

Ms. Moudeline Chika Durueke, the Chief Security Officer at the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Imo State ,who complained about sexual Harassment and hostile working environment at the Ministry, has been denied her July allowance payment.

The new Commissioner for the Ministry, Mr. Osakwe, who had suspended her for seeking justice in court, has subsequently withheld the woman’s pay for July, 2024.

The action confirms the Commissioner’s earlier action against her on “suspension without pay.”

This development was narrated in a telephone interview with Durueke, who confirmed that her salary for July 2024 was not paid to her. While this has created tremendous hardship for her, she says it is an additional price she is paying for standing up for her rights and for the dignity of women in workplaces.

She alleged that she has been threatened with bodily harm, maligned, lied against and now denied the income with which she takes care of her family.

It would be recalled that on February 2024, Durueke, through her Lawyer, Barrister Justin Okoro, filed a case alleging sexual harrasement complaint with the Imo State Head of Service(HOS), against the HOD of Accounts in the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Mr. Christian Chukwuma Osuagwu. After several months the matter the matter was reported to the HOS, Mr. Raymond Ucheoma, he dismissed the case without an investigation, advising the complainant to end the matter, stating that sexual harrasement was a “non-issue”.

Unsatisfied with treatment of his client, Barrister Okoro proceeded to court, suing Mr. Osuagwu among others, for alleged sexual Harassment, hostile work environment, intimidation and retaliation.

In suit No. NICN/OW17/2024, filed at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Owerri, Durueke prayed the Court for compensatory and punitive damages, including but not limited to loss of income, pain, suffering, and humiliation.

By the time the court papers were served on the defendants, a new Commissioner, Osakwe, had been appointed to the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs.

However, everything in the case hae happened before Osakwe was appointed, but unfortunately the Commissioner suspended Durueke for going to court.

This action was said to have been carried out by Osakwe without consulting the HOS or the Attorney General of the State.

It was said that until the new Commissioner assumed Office, Miss Durueke was never denied her monthly income with which she was taking care of her family.

Durueke is now asking that her Allowances be given to her to take care of herself and family.

When contacted on Phone the Commissioner did not pick his call.

But a source close to the Commissioner said the matter is being looked into following by Civil Service Rule as the Commissioner is not victimizing any Staff.