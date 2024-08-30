Confusion Grips Ihedioha’s Old Allies In PDP Over Rebuild Imo’ s Group Move to Labour Party

As the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is said to be planning to pitch tenth with the Labour Party, LP, confusion has enveloped his sympathisers who are still part of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Ihedioha is rumoured to be interested in joining the LP as his pictures of discussion with the presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi flood the internet.

Ihedioha had dumped PDP last year alongside his Rebuild Imo Political Group and remained apolitical since without identifying with any party.

While many left with him from the PDP, others who are his followers remained in the party to avoid being without a political platform.

With Ihedioha linked to LP move, Trumpeta was informed that his new designation has already started shaking the foundation of PDP with some of his allies who didn’t move said to be seeking a means to join him in LP.

A source revealed that when Ihedioha left PDP, many of his allies remained in the party and waited for his next move. Since the report of his LP party romance, there is likelihood of fresh tsunami hitting the party as a reasonable per cent are said to be warming up to join him in the new party.

Further reports this newspaper scooped are that the willing PDP members have communicated their desire to be in the new party with Ihedioha to the Rebuild Imo group.

From all indications available to this newspaper, the fast approaching September may be the month Ihedioha and Rebuild Imo apostles may officially join LP.