Mbaise Welfare Association South Africa Celebrates New Yam Festival In Style

.As PG, Osuigwe Appreciates Patrons, Members

It was celebration galore and display of Culture as Mbaise people living in South Africa celebrated their annual New Yam byFestival.

The ceremony which literally shook the foundation of Johannesburg,was held under the aegis of Mbaise Welfare Association,South Africa,by the Leadership of the the President General,Emeka Osuigwe PhD.

The occasion which was held on September 1,2024 attracted the presence of Prominent Sons and Daughters of Mbaise Nation living across Republic of South Africa, spiced with a Road show to showcase Mbaise’s Tradition,Customs and Culture.

Speaking at the event,the President General, Osuigwe PhD maintained that the essence of the ceremony was to display the Cultural Heritage of Mbaise Nation to South Africa in particular and to the entire world in general.

His Royal Highness, Eze Gilbert Nwanna said that Iriji Festival is an inherent culture of Mbaise people which they celebrate annually,no matter the part of the world they reside.

Many Mbaise people living in the Rainbow Nation of South Africa thronged to the occasion with their presence and patronage to Mbaise Welfare Association South Africa.

They include the President General Emeka Osuigwe PhD,

Chief Austin Ugochukwu(Co founder Mbaise Welfare Association South Africa)

Vp Tochi Peters,Patrons Julius Oparachukwu Ojilere, and Innocent Maduako(Alhaji),Rev Patron Chris Oguala, Chief Mike Igbolekwu(CEO Radiant View) Chief Emma Ajaegbu,Patron Rocky Raymond Uwa,Hon Festus Nwachukwu,Hon Udochukwu Anoruo, HRM Eze Chidozie Onumaegbu, Okenze Stephen Onuoha(Okenze Mabise na South Africa) Hon Ihekoronye Magnus Nnaemeka.

Others include High Chief & Lolo Enyinna Agbakwuru,Chief & Lolo Charles Oguamanam,Hon Obinna Patrick Anyanwu(Ikukuoma) Elder Chukwuezuo Agbaranta,Hon Nwaeze Ugochukwu, Chief Austin Ugochukwu,Chief Emma Ajaegbu,Hon Charles Nwamgbe(Ambassador Mbaise na South Africa)Hon Festus Nwachukwu,Aunty UK,(Ada Mbaise na South Africa) and others too numerous to mention.

The Organizers thanked all the people that made the occasion a successful and memorable one.

The President General assured of sustaining the Festival as a Heritage of Mbaise people and appreciated all members of Mbaise Welfare Association South Africa and others who made contributions in different ways for the wonderful outing.