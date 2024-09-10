Imo Primary, Sec Schools Resume With Low Turn Out Of Teachers, Children 

…Grasses, Reptiles Take Over premises

By Okey Alozie

Imo Secondary and Primary Schools on Monday 9th of September,2024 resumed for another academic session.

On a visit to some of the public schools Our roving reporter observed low turnout of teachers and students especially those in Owerri metropolis.

The turnout of teachers and students was not encouraging on the first day of resumption at World Bank urban Secondary School New Owerri, City Secondary School Owerri situated along Wetheral road Owerri.

The students physically seen at the school premises were not up to ten while the teachers who came to school did not exceed thirty.

The principal for junior and senior secondary schools came to school on time and were in their various offices till 2:30pm.

Imo Girls secondary school and Akwakuma girls secondary school recorded high turnout of students and teachers.

Imo girls secondary school Owerri and Akwakuma girls secondary school, Amakohia in Owerri North from all indications, did better than all the schools in Imo in terms of attendance.

Our roving reporter, further observed that the school premises have been taken over by over grown weeds and reptiles.

Information has it that in some of those some schools due to how bushy the environment is had snakes around which disturbed the students from cleaning the school premises and their various class rooms effectively.

Some of the teachers and principals who spoke to our reporter expressed bitterness and anger.

According to them, fuel hike coupled with other forms of bad conditions all led to the poor turnout of teachers and students .

According to our source some complained of lack of fund for transportation to come to schools.

One of the principals who spoke to our reporter under animosity disclosed that coming and going back to school costs her one thousand naira

Our reporter also observed that many teachers have been retired.