Birthday: Friends, Associates Celebrate Ngor Okpala Grassroots Politician, Community Leader George Onwukwe 

Friends and political associates of Hon George Onwukwe, a renown grassroots political and community leader, from Ngor Okpala Local Government Area Imo State, have extended their warmest wishes to him, on his birthday.

According to them, they are celebrating him because he is a true asset to Ngor Okpala LGA, who has continued to render exemplary service to his community ,Eziama, Ngor Okpala LGA and the State as a whole.

They noted that his dedication, leadership, passion and commitment to using his talent, resources, time and energy, to contribute to the growth and development of the LGA, as well as improve the welfare and well being of the people, irrespective of political beliefs, has always been a source of inspiration to them.

They expressed gratitude to him for his unwavering enthusiasm and passion for selfless service to the people of Ngor Okpala,Imo State and God Almighty, urging him to continue to remain steadfast in that divine task.

Assuring him of their friendship, trust and support on his special day and always, Hon Onwukwe s allies prayed that the year ahead brings him great joy, good health, strength and wisdom, to enable him to continue doing what he knows best how to do it.

They expressed the hope that his day will be filled with love, laughter and cherished moment with family and friends, stressing that an

extraordinary individual like him deserves nothing less.

In conclusion , the group stressed that they are excitedly looking forward to many more years of collaborating and working together with him, in the service of their beloved LGA Ngor Okpala and Imo State.