Imo Govt Not Imposing Fines On Use Of Solar Panels And Generators, Says Commissioner

The Imo State government has debunked news reports that it was imposing fines on those who use solar panels or generators in the state.

It noted that while the government has the responsibility to ensure the environmental safety of citizens, it has never contemplated sanctioning anyone for using either solar panels or generators.

The State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba deplored the unprofessional manner the authors of the fake story set out to tarnish the image of Imo State government for no just cause.

He noted that the story which had been trending on social media ” lumped Imo State with another state which categorically instituted that policy “

” Of course ,the publishers of the mischievous story could not attribute it to any official of Imo state government because we don’t have such a policy in place,” he explained.

According to him, ” the story merely mentioned an imposition of two million Naira fine on one Nneoma bakery for various environmental infractions accumulated over the past three years without being specific “

Emelumba described the publication as the figment of the imagination of the authors to attract attention to themselves ” and in the process,” devaluing the practice of journalism “

The Commissioner disclosed that the state government has even gone beyond who uses any alternative source of energy as it is on the verge of providing uninterrupted power supply to the people of the state.

Said he” we have gone far in our bid to provide power supply 24/7 across the state for us to bother with who uses solar panels or generators “

He therefore urged the public to disregard the misleading story as the government at no point in time imposed any levy on those using alternative energy sources.