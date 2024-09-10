Prince Chekwas Oluoha Records Another Feat As He Bags ICIMN Doctoral Fellow Award

•Described As Rare Breed With Creative, Innovative Acumen

By Onyekachi Eze

Triggered by his quest of attaining more knowledge and innovative ideas, Chief Dr. Chekwas Henry Oluoha has recorded another giant stride courtesy of his latest decoration with a Doctoral Fellow Award by the prestigious Institute of Creative and Innovative Management of Nigeria (ICIMN).

The conferment was part of the events that heralded the September 7th, 2024 Program tagged, “Driving Innovation and Creativity in Nigeria’s Business Landscape; Challenges and Opportunities”.

It held at the foremost Green Minds Hotel, Utako, in Abuja, at the past weekend.

Earlier in his address, the Acting President/Chairman of the Council, Edwin Ochagwuba, explained that the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Program was aimed at highlighting more gains of innovation in the daily business. He opined that the current trend requires more refreshing business knowledge and expertise.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Ishaya Williams, also stated that for a safe, successful and better business operations, creative and innovative application is key, adding that the ICIMN is there to bridge the gap.

Established under the CAMA 1990 and approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, ICIMN in its 11th Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme, MCDP, was said to have made a selection of Doctoral Fellows and Fellowship considering the social and business prowess of the awarded Fellows.

This newspaper also learnt that the

Conferment of Doctoral Fellow of Creativity and Innovation Management (DR-FCIMN) on Hon Chief (Dr.) Oluoha Chekwas Henry may not be unconnected to his spectrum of experience in Business, Management and Innovation.

Following his conferment with Doctoral Fellow, he is to enjoy all rights and privileges of ICIMN.

Worthy of note; Dr. Oluoha Chekwas is a Fellow of the Institute of Business Diplomacy and Financial Management. He is a seasoned Business and Public Administration Expert.

A graduate of Imo State University and Baze University, Abuja, respectively, and in different fields of study, he has attended High Level Workshops on Leadership and International Workshop on Estate Management and Development.

The Oru East LGA, Imo State born Philanthropist, Humanist and Entrepreneur is the Director, Henrich Procurement Property and Development Company Ltd, since 2010.

In his response shortly after his decoration, Prince Chekwas Oluoha commended the Council for finding him worthy of the elevation.

Thus, he assured to join hands in making Nigeria proud through selfless services.